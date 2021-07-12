Analysts Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to report $94.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. Vicor reported sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $389.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $391.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,828,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,443,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,787 over the last three months. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Vicor by 30.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vicor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 66.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.96. 91,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,632. Vicor has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

