Analysts Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is $9.05. uniQure reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 396.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

QURE stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78. uniQure has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

