Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.22 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report sales of $93.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $93.44 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $54.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $390.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.28 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPL. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 281 shares of company stock valued at $450,849. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

TPL traded up $35.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,545.69. 30,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,633. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,561.10. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

