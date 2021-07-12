Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUN. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Sunoco by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

