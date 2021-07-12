Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce sales of $7.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.76 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $31.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 275,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 130,895 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.