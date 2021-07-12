Analysts Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce $45.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the lowest is $43.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $189.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

IIPR traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.80. The company had a trading volume of 199,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,424. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $89.09 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

