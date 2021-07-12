Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.39 Million

Brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report sales of $332.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.78 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $232.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,221,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 317,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 240,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,182. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

