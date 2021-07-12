Analysts Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Geron reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Geron.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Geron by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
