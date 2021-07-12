Analysts Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Geron reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

GERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Geron by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

