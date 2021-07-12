Analysts Expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ENTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,480. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the first quarter worth $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the first quarter worth $44,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

