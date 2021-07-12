Analysts Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.