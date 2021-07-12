Analysts Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.
Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CNR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11.
About Cornerstone Building Brands
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.
Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.