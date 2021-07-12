Analysts Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,162. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 over the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

