Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,244. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,976,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 807,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

