Analysts Anticipate TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TBI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.54. 1,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $941.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

In other TrueBlue news, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

