Analysts Anticipate Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOLY. Roth Capital downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SOLY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,235. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.69 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Soliton by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Soliton by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 44,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

