Analysts Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $878.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce $878.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $858.70 million to $898.90 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $424.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $74.26. 2,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

