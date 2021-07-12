Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Kaman also posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. 2,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kaman by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in Kaman during the first quarter worth $804,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.