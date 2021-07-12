Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce sales of $83.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $30.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $335.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $348.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $349.21 million, with estimates ranging from $337.18 million to $361.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

GSBD opened at $19.54 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $57,000. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

