Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.39). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06.

GLMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.