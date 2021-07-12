Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 142,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.