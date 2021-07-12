Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.42. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 44,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. 6,973,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,827,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

