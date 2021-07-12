Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to announce sales of $3.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP stock remained flat at $$1.05 during midday trading on Friday. 1,108,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,430. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.