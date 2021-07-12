Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) CFO Sells $203,700.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00.

AMPH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,347 shares.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

