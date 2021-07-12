Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,089,848 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,774,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,089,848 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.81% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $387,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

