Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,449 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $514,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 349,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.