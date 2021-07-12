Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,914,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $357,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $38.27 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

