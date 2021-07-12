Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $420,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,659,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,982 shares of company stock worth $14,425,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $107.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

