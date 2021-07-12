Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $461.91 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $461,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEE opened at $81.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

