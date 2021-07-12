Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 240,110 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $537,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,783 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy stock opened at $110.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

