American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing steadily. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with 11 military bases, which assure a steady flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly to upgrade its infrastructure. The utility has ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations. It also boosts shareholder value by increasing dividends. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, its aging pipelines heighten the possibility of breakage and could result in contamination.”

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE AWR opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in American States Water by 27.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in American States Water by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American States Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

