American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Miura Global Management LLC

Miura Global Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters makes up 0.7% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Miura Global Management LLC owned 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 41,419 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,736. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

