Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

