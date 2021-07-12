Amar K. Goel Sells 22,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,169 shares.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.