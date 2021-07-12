Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sells $35,155,975.69 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,531.21, for a total transaction of $35,155,975.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

