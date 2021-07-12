Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $926,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,608.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,549. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,612.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,450.85. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

