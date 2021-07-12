Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $12.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,604.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,612.80. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,450.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

