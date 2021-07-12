Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) vs. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Orchard Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.21 Orchard Therapeutics $2.60 million 187.56 -$151.98 million ($1.53) -2.58

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -60.17% -42.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 555.74%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 248.98%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Orchard Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

