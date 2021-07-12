Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

ALLK traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.85. 6,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.49.

In related news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,711 shares of company stock worth $10,930,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 3.1% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 7.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Allakos by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

