Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$49.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

ATD.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$46.34 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$47.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

