Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:ALBO) Insider Sells $592,016.00 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:ALBO) insider Jason Duncan sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $592,016.00.

Shares of NYSE ALBO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.34. 111,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,225. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

