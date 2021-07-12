Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of Albertsons Companies worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of ACI opened at $20.21 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.