Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.07

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.07 and last traded at C$18.02, with a volume of 31333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AD.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$817.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.98.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

