Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.74

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 23422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on AJINY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of -0.21.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

