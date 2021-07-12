AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) by 91.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 979,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,246 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AIM ImmunoTech were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,203 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 52.80 and a quick ratio of 52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.80.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 9,718.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM).

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.