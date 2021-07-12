Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 148.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Agora were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of API. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agora by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agora by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 10,760.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Agora by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

NASDAQ API opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

API has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.