Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Up to $55.69

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.69, but opened at $57.33. Agilysys shares last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

