ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGESY. HSBC lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf cut ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.96. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.