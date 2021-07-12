AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

ASGLY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AGC has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts forecast that AGC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

