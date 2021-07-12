Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) vs. The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Head-To-Head Review

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Affirm and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 4 9 0 2.57 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $79.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. The OLB Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than Affirm.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affirm and The OLB Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $509.53 million 34.99 -$112.60 million N/A N/A The OLB Group $9.77 million 4.54 -$1.78 million N/A N/A

The OLB Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -34.01% -53.97% -6.49% The OLB Group -24.90% -26.48% -17.20%

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel softwares. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

