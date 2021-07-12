Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Acquires $59,438.40 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AFBI stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

