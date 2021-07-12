Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.61

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.61 and last traded at $118.54, with a volume of 2766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after buying an additional 1,491,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,648,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

